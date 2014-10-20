Lavrov: Caspian countries should solve Trans-Caspian Pipeline question on their own

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ / "In the Astrakhan Summit five Caspian states agreed on the important question of the expansion of the national zones, including sovereign and fishing zones." Report informs, it was stated by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking in open lectures of senior government and political figures of Russia in the "Civil university" project.

He called it a breakthrough decision, which must be reflected in the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. Lavrov noted that this decision will speed up the work on the Convention: "There are one or two questions remain unresolved, including question about the construction of Trans-Caspian pipelines."

Commenting on the construction of the Trans-Caspian pipeline, Lavrov noted that there is an attempt to impose the view from outside the Caspian states: "The main "pushers" of these ideas on pipelines are European officials, who see their benefits in this project."

Russian Foreign Minister said that Russia in this issue comes from the fact, that five Caspian states should decide in what order to lay the pipelines to ensure environmental safety. "This is a fragile ecosystem that needs to be protected. Therefore agreement of all five states required."