Lavrov and Zarif discuss upcoming Caspian summit

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ / Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran ,Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the Syrian issue, the Iranian nuclear deal and preparations for the Caspian summit in Singapore, Report informs citing the TASS.

"The exchange of views continued on the situation around the Joint comprehensive action plan on the Iranian nuclear program, the Syrian issue and the preparation for the fifth Caspian summit", - said in a statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry following the meeting of the parties on the sidelines of the activities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).