Latvia's new president takes oath of office

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ "I swear that I will dedicate all my activity to the well-being of the people of Latvia."

Report informs referring to TASS, the newly elected president of the Republic of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis said at today's inauguration ceremony.

On June 3 this year, Former Defense Minister R.Vējonis was elected the president of the country's parliament (in Seimas).

After taking an oath in the parliament, the state award was presented to a new president.

He refused the traditional musical ball held in the oath-giving ceremony.

Former President Andris Berzins's term of office ended on July 7 this year.

Vējonis Raymonds was born in 1966 in Russia's Pskov region. His mother is Russian.