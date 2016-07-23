 Top
    All hostages released in Yerevan

    Armenia's deputy police chief General Major Vardan Eghiazaryan and Yerevan deputy police chief Colonel Valeri Osipyan were the last to be set free

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia's deputy police chief General Major Vardan Eghiazaryan and Yerevan deputy police chief Colonel Valeri Osipyan held hostage were the last to be set free. Report informs referring to "Interfax", it was said by a law enforcement source.

    Members of the group agreed earlier to release the captives on the condition that a news bureau to  be established.

    One of the members said later that after reconsidering the issue in the evening, they decided to release the two young police officers as a goodwill gesture before the opening of the media center.

    An armed group took several police officers hostage in the police station in Yerevan on July 17.

