​Large-scale trainings to be held in Armenia

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Large-scale trainings involving all parts of the Southern Military District's (SMD) military base of Russia will be held for the first time in Armenia in the period from October 13 to October 19, Report informs citing the press service of the Southern Military District.

They will be attended by about 3 thousand soldiers and 500 units with special equipment. Particularly, it will involve modern fourth-generation MiG-29 fighters of Russian Aircraft Connection stationed at a military airport Erebuni in Yerevan.

It is noted that the main objective of the exercise is to test the combat readiness of the unit. It is planned, that during tactical exercises the Russian military will march about 1 thousand kilometers on different types of armor and automotive equipment, shoot more than 30,000 artillery shells, produce 300 thousand shots from automatic guns and heavy machine guns.

By the number of exercises and the flow of munitions in 2014, the intensity of combat military training base of SMD increased by 4.5 times.