Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Landslide occurred in Istanbul, Turkey.

Report informs referring to the Haber7, the incident took place in Ataşehir district.

Batı Ataşehir district municipality said, as a result retaining wall of the building near car park in Barbaros collapsed.

Ambulance and rescuers rushed into the spot.

Cars are being removed from the car park of local municipality.