Kyrgyzstan sends note to Uzbekistan in connection with incident on border of two states

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan sent a note to Uzbekistan in connection with an incident on Saturday at the border of two states.

Report informs citing the TASS, Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Kyrgyz Republic was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who was informed of the incident and a note was sent to him, informing him about the circumstances of the incident," the report said.

According to the Kyrgyz side, on April 7, in the village of Mamay, Jalal-Abad province of Kyrgyzstan, near the border with Uzbekistan, border guards of a neighboring state shot Kyrgyz citizen who died later.

In fact, according to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the deceased was in the Kyrgyz territory during shooting.