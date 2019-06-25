Kyrgyz Prosecutor General's Office approves abolition of ex-President Atambayev's immunity

The Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan approved the proposal of the deputies of the parliament on depriving the immunity of ex-President Almazbek Atambayev, Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov said.

“The submission of the General Prosecutor’s Office on the deprivation of Atambayev’s immunity was sent to the parliament,” he said.

On June 13, a parliamentary commission of Kyrgyzstan was set up to lift immunity from the ex-president; it included representatives of all six factions.