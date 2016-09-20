Kyrgyz President under medical surveillance in Turkey

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyz President's health is normal and he is currently on vacation. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti Kyrgyz President's press secretary Almaz Usenov said. Almazbek Atambayev is in a hotel of Turkish Izmir under medical surveillance.

Because of health problems, the Kyrgyz leader had to cancel a working trip to New York, where he was due to have taken part in debates at a session of the UN General Assembly.

He felt unwell at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, where he made a stopover on the way to the US.

He had a medical exam right at the airport, and Turkish medics said the president had symptoms of heart problems necessitating a thorough medical examination.

Kyrgyz leader will stay in Izmir until late September.