 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kyrgyz President under medical surveillance in Turkey

    Kyrgyz leader will stay in Izmir until late September

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyz President's health is normal and he is currently on vacation. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti Kyrgyz President's press secretary Almaz Usenov said. Almazbek Atambayev is in a hotel of Turkish Izmir under medical surveillance.

    Because of health problems, the Kyrgyz leader had to cancel a working trip to New York, where he was due to have taken part in debates at a session of the UN General Assembly.

    He felt unwell at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, where he made a stopover on the way to the US.

    He had a medical exam right at the airport, and Turkish medics said the president had symptoms of heart problems necessitating a thorough medical examination.

    Kyrgyz leader will stay in Izmir until late September. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi