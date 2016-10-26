Kyrgyz government dismissed

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The government of the Kyrgyz Republic has been dismissed at full staff.

Report informs citing the Kyrgyz media, President Almazbek Atambayev has signed a relevant order on October 26.

According to information, disintegration of the ruling coalition has led to the government's dismissal.

Notably, the coalition included Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan Party, Onuguu-Progress and Ata Meken parties and was formed on November 2, 2015.

The information declares that disagreement of social democrats with the coalition members, also, leaving the coalition has led to the disintegration of the government.