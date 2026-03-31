Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Kyrgyz Embassy in Iran suspends operations

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 09:54
    Kyrgyz Embassy in Iran suspends operations

    The Kyrgyz Embassy in Iran has suspended its operations, according to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs via Kyrgyz media.

    At the same time, the ministry recommends refraining from traveling to Iran. In case of emergency or the need for consular or legal assistance, please contact the hotline of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic missions of the Kyrgyz Republic in countries neighboring Iran, reads the press release.

    Kyrgyz citizens in Iran are asked to exercise increased vigilance, strictly observe safety measures, avoid crowded places and potentially dangerous areas, and strictly comply with the instructions of local authorities.

    Kyrgyz Embassy US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Qırğızıstanın İrandakı səfirliyi fəaliyyətini dayandırıb
    Посольство Кыргызстана в Иране приостановило работу

    Latest News

    10:31

    Brent crude prices end March with record 55% rise

    Energy
    10:23

    Iran executes two more individuals accused of carrying out terrorist attacks

    Region
    10:13
    Photo

    New military facilities commissioned in Azerbaijani army

    Military
    10:11

    Four dead, nine injured in Southwest China's blast at highway tunnel construction site

    Other countries
    10:05

    AP News: Gulf allies urge US to continue prosecuting war against Iran

    Other countries
    09:55

    Azeri Light crude exceeds $128 per barrel

    Energy
    09:54

    Kyrgyz Embassy in Iran suspends operations

    Region
    09:47

    Azerbaijan ranks among safest countries in Global Terrorism Index 2026

    Other
    09:40

    CBA currency exchange rates (31.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed