Kyrgyz Embassy in Iran suspends operations

The Kyrgyz Embassy in Iran has suspended its operations, according to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs via Kyrgyz media.

At the same time, the ministry recommends refraining from traveling to Iran. In case of emergency or the need for consular or legal assistance, please contact the hotline of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic missions of the Kyrgyz Republic in countries neighboring Iran, reads the press release.

Kyrgyz citizens in Iran are asked to exercise increased vigilance, strictly observe safety measures, avoid crowded places and potentially dangerous areas, and strictly comply with the instructions of local authorities.