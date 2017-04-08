Kurdish terrorists claim responsibility for attack on Turkish forces

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Groups of People's Defence Forces (HPG), military wing of the terrorist group of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, claimed responsibility for two attacks on positions of the forces in the east of Turkey.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, on the afternoon of April 6, HPG fighters fired at Turkish soldiers who landed from helicopters near Hakkari village, Yüksekova province. The exact number of injured soldiers not reported.

On the same day, female partisans from the YJA-Star detachments (part of the HPG) attacked an army checkpoint in Çukurca, Hakkari.

In retaliation, Turkish aviation struck at HPG bases in the Kandil Mountains on the territory of neighboring Iraq.