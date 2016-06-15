Kremlin says wants to restore good relations with Turkey

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ We would like and we want a normalisation of our relations and their return to the period of good and mutually advantageous cooperation," Report informs citing the Turkish media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told at conference call with reporters.

"But at the same time President (Vladimir) Putin has made it crystal clear that after what happened any normalisation of ties does not look possible before Ankara has taken the necessary steps," he said, referring to Russia's insistence that Turkey apologise and pay compensation for shooting down the plane.

President Erdoğan sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to celebrate Russia Day, the national holiday of the Russian Federation, which has been celebrated annually on June 12 since 1992. The letter has been seen as an important step toward normalizing the broken ties between the two countries following Turkey's downing of a Russian fighter jet in November.