    Kremlin refuted information about return of Skripal to Russia

    Spokesman for the Russian president denied reports that ex-colonel GRU Sergei Skripal wrote a letter to the head of state Vladimir Putin

    Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov denied reports that former Russian double agent, colonel Sergei Skripal wrote a letter to the head of state Vladimir Putin with a request to return to Russia, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    "No. It's not so," - D. Peskov said.

    Notably, earlier British television channel "BBC" with reference to a school friend of S. Skripal said that the former spy wrote a letter to Putin asking him to return to his homeland, because he wanted to meet with his mother, brother and other relatives.

