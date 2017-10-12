 Top
    Kremlin: Putin will pay visit to Iran on November 1

    He will attend trilateral meeting in format of Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT “The visit of President of Russia Vladimir Putin to Iran is being prepared for November 1.”

    Report informs referring to TASS, press-secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov said.

    Earlier, Putin said he will visit Iran to participate at the trilateral meeting of Presidents in the format Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia by late 2017.

    The first trilateral summit was held last August in Baku. At that time Presidents Ilham Aliyev, Hassan Rouhani and Vladimir Putin have discussed joint economic projects, regional security issues and “North-South” transport corridor.  

