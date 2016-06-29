Kremlin: "Putin instructs government to start talks with Turkey on restoring ties"

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian government to discuss the restoration of cooperation with Turkey, including in trade.
Report informs, Russian leader made a decision after phone conversation with his Turkey counterpart earlier in the day, the Kremlin said Wednesday.
According to the information, both sides emphasized the need to intensify international cooperation in the fight against a common terrorist threat during their phone conversation on June 29.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
