Kremlin comments on Trump's statement about possible cancellation of meeting with Putin

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US President Donald Trump at the G20 has been agreed and is still being prepared, spokesman of the Russian President Dmitriy Peskov said.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that, according to him, there is no information about the cancellation of the meeting from the American side, therefore, the Kremlin assumed that it will take place.

"Preparations continue, the meeting has been agreed. We do not have any other information from American counterparts," said Peskov.

Earlier, Donald Trump said in an interview with The Washington Post that he could cancel a scheduled meeting with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina over Kerch Strait incident.