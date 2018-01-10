Koroghlu castle near Tbilisi will serve as a tourist destination

Tbilisi. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ One more tourist destination will be created near the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, the question is about Koroghlu Castle in the territory of Mtatsminda municipality.

After repair of the road from Tbilisi to the Koroghlu Castle in Kojori district, Mtatsminda, the historic monument will be a new tourist destination.

According to the Tbilisi municipality, Mtatsminda regional administration and Georgian National Tourism Administration discussed the issue of repair of the road to Koroghlu Castle.

In order to ensure giving impetus to the development of tourism in Tbilisi through this castle area, traffic signs and information banners will be placed in this direction. It will also serve to the development of Kojori, one of the major resorts in the country. Notably, the Koroghlu Castle is located at 1250 meters above sea level.

To date, the castle has been renamed three times. Earlier, the castle was called Agarani, then Azeula and now Koroglu Castle. It is not known exactly when the castle was built. According to archeologists, the castle was constructed in late VII century and early IX century.