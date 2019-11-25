Komi Republic: Fire occurred at a depth of 200 meters

Fire has occurred in the Yareganef mine of LUKOIL-Komi at a depth of 200 meters, Report informs citing the TASS.

“The cause of the fire has not been established; work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the fire. Everything happens underground, this is an exogenous fire. There are no forecasts for its liquidation,” the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies in Komi said.

The Office added that work in mine No. 1 was completely stopped, the other two Yareganeft mines were operating normally, there is no threat to them.

The fire is localized, but not extinguished, work is underway to eliminate it. After the fire is extinguished, the authority will be transferred to Rostekhnadzor, and then causes of the fire will be clarified," the Komi Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

It is also noted that during the fire, the rescuers rescued the miner, he did not receive severe burns and injuries.

The Ministry of Emergency also added that the search for two more people continues. The search operation should enter the active phase after eliminating the consequences of a fire at the mine.