Killed a PKK terrorist for whom Turkey has offered 1 mln TRY

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The militant of PKK terrorist group for which Turkey was offering TRY 1 million ($330 thousand) reward, was killed.

Report informs referring to Kanal7, Çekdar Zindar with code name Ahmet İpek was neutralized in Dağlica region.

According to information, he participated in murder of 8 Turkish servicemen in Daglica region of Hakkari province. Turkish government was offering 1 million TRY for him.

Moreover, Vahdettin Uyanık and Sherifa Nasha (for which TRY 300 thousand reward was assigned) were neutralized in Syria while they were fighting within YPG (one of PKK branches in Syria) forces.