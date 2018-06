Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Fire at oil depot near Kiev, which killed a man continues. Fire covered 17 tanks with fuel, Report informs referring to the Ukraine State Service of Emergency Situations (SSES).

According to the press service, the number of victims has risen to 5 people, they were hospitalized with burns and poisoning by combustion products of varying severity.

In the are are working headquarters for emergency response of Ukraine SSES.