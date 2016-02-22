Khamenei's adviser: "We will continue our cooperation with Russia in Yemen"

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ " Iran and Russia have very close cooperation than ever. We will not restrain this cooperation with Syria but will continue with Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. "

Report informs referring to al-Arabia the AliAkbar Velayati, the top foreign policyadviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that.

Along with cooperation with Moscow he said indirectly that Tehran would intervene to Yemen with the support of Russia.

AliAkbar Velayati also noted that they support Russia's bombing in Syria to maintain Bashar al-Assad's regime.