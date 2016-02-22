 Top
    Khamenei's adviser: "We will continue our cooperation with Russia in Yemen"

    Ali Akbar Velayati noted that they support Russia's bombing in Syria

    Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ " Iran and Russia have very close cooperation than ever. We will not restrain this cooperation with Syria but will continue with Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. "

    Report informs referring to al-Arabia the AliAkbar Velayati, the top foreign policyadviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that.

    Along with cooperation with Moscow he said indirectly that Tehran would intervene to Yemen with the support of Russia.

    AliAkbar Velayati also noted that they support Russia's bombing in Syria to maintain Bashar al-Assad's regime.

