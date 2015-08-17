Khamenei: Nuclear deal, if passed, will not open Iran to U.S. influence

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iran's nuclear deal with world powers will not open the Islamic Republic to political or economic influence from the United States and could still be blocked by either country, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, Report informs citing Reuters.

"They thought this deal - and it is not clear if it will be passed in Iran or in America - will open up Iran to their influence," Khamenei was quoted on his website as saying at a meeting with members of the Islamic Radio and Television Union.

"We blocked this path and will definitely block it in the future. We won't allow American political, economic or cultural influence in Iran."

On July 14, the agreement was reached between the "six" countries (United States, Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China) and Iran on the nuclear program this year. UN Security Council is expected to lift sanctions imposed against this country, while the agreement document is expected to be discussed at the US Congress in September of the current year.