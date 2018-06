Khamenei appointed former defense minister as an adviser for defense industries

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian supreme leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed former Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan as an adviser in the field of defense industries.

Report informs citing Iranian media.

Notably, Hossein Dehghan served as a minister of defense in the 11th government. Voting for members of the 12th governments ended on August 20. According to the results, Amir Hatami was appointed new defense minister. Earlier, he served as Hossein Dehghan's deputy.