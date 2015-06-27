Kerry: Iran, 5+1 have lot of work towards final agreement

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Iran, 5+1 (the five permanent UN Security Council members and Germany), have a lot of work towards a final agreement on the settlement of the Iranian nuclear program.

Report informs citing the TASS, it was said by US Secretary of State John Kerry before a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif.

According to him, the parties undertake "a final attempt to understand whether final agreement is achievable."

"We have to do a lot of hard work. Some very serious questions still remain "- Kerry said. "I think everyone would like to see a final agreement, but we still need to deal with some difficulties," - US Secretary of State said.

Zarif, in turn, agreed that "there is a lot of work to make progress and move forward.""We are ready to do everything to make this possible, but it depends on a number of factors, and we will deal with them," - he concluded.