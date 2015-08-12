 Top
    ​Kerry: If the US walks away from the deal with Iran it can threaten the dollar's position

    The Secretary of State: If sanctions against Iran remain in force, the United States are waited by complications

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US refusal from the nuclear deal with Iran could lead to a weakening of the US dollar in world markets. Report informs citing foreign media, this was announced by US Secretary of State John Kerry.

    "If we turn around and nix the deal and then tell them, 'You're going to have to obey our rules and sanctions anyway,' that is a recipe, very quickly ... for the American dollar to cease to be the reserve currency of the world," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in New York.

    According to him, the fall of the dollar "will not happen over night."

    The Secretary of State said that if sanctions against Iran remained in force, the United States would be waited by complications.

