Kerry and Zarif claim to 2016 Nobel Peace Prize

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tariq Rauf, former Head of Verification and Security Policy at the IAEA says the historic nuclear deal seals the award of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize to US Secretary of State Jon Kerry and Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Report informs citing Russian media, Director of the Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Programme at SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute) underlined the comprehensive agreement between Iran and six world powers is the most significant multilateral nuclear agreement in two decades – the last such agreement was the 1996 nuclear test ban treaty.

He said the deal qualifies Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his American counterpart John Kerry for the Nobel Peace Prize of 2016.

The Iran nuclear agreement paves the way for assuring the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief for the Iranian people, he said.

According to the latest information, SIPRI refuses nomination of J.Kerry and M. J. Zarif for 2016 Nobel Peace Prize.