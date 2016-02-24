Kazakhstan changes its ten-year development plan due to the fall in oil prices

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Government of Kazakhstan intends to develop a new strategic development plan until 2025, in which the new direction of the economy will be reflected.

Report informs referring to "Novosti-Kazakhstan", minister of national economy of the country, Erbolat Dosayev said.

"The government came out with the initiative of the head of state and president supported, therefore we will develop a new strategic plan for the country's development until 2025.The work will be completed before the pre-mid-year.It will reflect all the new trends and new directions of development of economy of Kazakhstan ", E. Dosayev said.