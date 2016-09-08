Kazakhstan government to resign

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Kazakhstan government, including PM Karim Massimov will resign on September 9.

Report informs citing the Kazakhstan media, on September 9, the Cabinet of Ministers will hold an enlarged meeting with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Notably, Karim Massimov was elected as a PM in 2007-2012 for the first time. He worked as a head of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan in 2012-2014. He has been leading the Cabinet of Ministers since April 2014.