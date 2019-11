© РИА Новости https://report.az/storage/news/8ac3d645178e97badcfc6038801892e4/fcb5709c-74be-43ee-a82a-9606ae4e36be_292.jpg

The meeting on Syria in the Astana format will be held in Nur Sultan on December 10-11.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due statement came from Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said that the meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur Sultan is expected to take place at the end of the first decade of December.