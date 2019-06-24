Kazakhstan ratifies treaty on prohibition of nuclear weapons

Members of the Senate (upper house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan reviewed and approved the ratification of the treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons at the plenary meeting, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the treaty, the manufacture, testing, acquisition, transfer, storage and deployment of nuclear weapons and/or nuclear explosive devices on the territory of a member state is prohibited. The use of nuclear weapons and the use of threats to their use are also prohibited.

The bill will be submitted to the President of Kazakhstan for signing.