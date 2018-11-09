Kazakhstan President proposes developing Caspian tourism with Russia

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ During the 15th Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to develop tourism in the Caspian Sea through joint efforts, Report informs citing TASS.

"Though huge joint work is being done to develop tourism, there is a number of issues requiring consideration, for example, modernization of border crossings on our borders for the comfortable passage of tourists, improvement of tourist transport-logistic infrastructure, joint development of tourism in the Caspian Sea, assistance in developing space tourism, etc," Nazarbayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan and Russia must give an impetus to developing cooperation in tourism and the governments of the two countries should work in this direction.

Notably, the 15th Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia 'New approaches and tendencies in the development of tourism of Kazakhstan and Russia' is underway in Petropavlovsk.