Kazakhstan President arrives in Turkey on an official visit

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Turkey on an official visit.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Kazakh President, in Esenboğa International Airport in Ankara, N. Nazarbayev was met by the senior officials of the Turkish state, after which the head of state of Kazakhstan went to the official residence of the President of Turkey.

During the visit, N. Nazarbayev will hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The meeting will discuss the prospects of development of bilateral relations and regional issues.