Kazakhstan President appoints daughter as Deputy PM

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed his daughter as the deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan, Report informs referring to the Russian media, the presidential press service said on Friday.

"According to the decree of the Head of State, Dariga Nazarbayeva has been appointed as the deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan," the press service said in a statement.

Before the appointment, D.Nazarbayeva has worked for the Deputy Speaker of the Kazakhstan Parliament.