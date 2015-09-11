 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kazakhstan President appoints daughter as Deputy PM

    Before the appointment, D.Nazarbayeva has worked for the Deputy Speaker of the Kazakhstan Parliament

    Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed his daughter as the deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan, Report informs referring to the Russian media, the presidential press service said on Friday.

    "According to the decree of the Head of State, Dariga Nazarbayeva has been appointed as the deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan," the press service said in a statement.

    Before the appointment, D.Nazarbayeva has worked for the Deputy Speaker of the Kazakhstan Parliament. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi