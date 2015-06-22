Kazakhstan joined the World Trade Organization

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan was adopted to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Report informs, the Kazakh media stated.

According to the report, President Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the citizens.

He said that 19-year continuous negotiations resulted the membership in the WTO: "Today, the admission of Kazakhstan to the membership of WHO was announced in the final session of the Working Group in Geneva. It is a historic event for us. Kazakhstan became the 162nd member of the WTO. The world economic forces acknowledged that our country has favorable conditions for investment and trade policy in accordance with international law."