Kazakhstan introduces open skies regime at 11 airports

The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan has introduced an open skies regime at airports in 11 cities of the country.

Report informs citing the TASS that the regime is introduced from November 1.

“In pursuance of the orders of the head of state, by order of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan from November 1, 2019, an 'open skies' regime will be introduced at the airports of Nur-Sultan, Alma-Ata, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk, Semey,” the ministry said.

It is noted that the regime provides for the removal of restrictions on the number of flights and the provision to foreign airlines of the fifth degree of “freedom of air” in areas where Kazakhstani carriers do not fly.