Kazakhstan increases price of liquefied gas more than twice

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan raised the price of liquefied gas more than twice. Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, the growth in wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas is due to the raising export abroad.

"In recent years, an ambiguous situation formed in domestic market of liquefied petroleum gas. In some regions of Kazakhstan formed the so-called shortage of this type of fuel ", - stated in the Ministry of Energy of the country.

"It is established that due to high wholesale prices in neighboring countries, there is a flow of fuel to these markets - it is profitable for suppliers to sell products there", - noted in the ministry.

The report states that in some regions of Kazakhstan there is a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas, so "in order to ensure a stable supply of the domestic market of the country," its wholesale cost has been increased from 11033 tenge ($ 32) per ton to 23106 tenge ($ 67) per ton.