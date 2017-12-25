Kazakhstan closes northern part of Caspian Sea for navigation

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Navigation period has been closed in the northern part of Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs referring to Kazinform, press service of Kazakhstan defense ministry said.

According to ministry, the decision was made to increase the security at sea during winter period due to worsening of water conditions, formation of ice and other obstacles for navigation.

“According to official statistics the shrinkage level of the Caspian Sea falls every year by 7 cm. Considering the shallow depth of basin in the northern part of Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea it leads to change of security route of conducting ships. The recommended safe route in the sea is marked with navigation buoys in daytime and at night. For now, only icy buoys remained on their spots, which are intended for round year operation and resistible to icy surface, as well as buoys located in the medium part of Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea,” said commander of navigation group of combat unit, lieutenant Bakitjan Kaldarbekov.