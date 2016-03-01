 Top
    Kazakhstan celebrates Gratitude Day for the first time

    The new holiday was approved by the Decree of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ "This day may become a bright holiday of charity, friendship, love of all Kazakhstanis to each other."

    Report informs referring to the Tengrinews, Gratitude Day is celebrated in Kazakhstan today, on March 1 for the first time.

    "This day may become a bright holiday of charity, friendship, love of all Kazakhstanis to each other," said Nursultan Nazarbayev in his address to the country.

