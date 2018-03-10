Kazakhstan and UAE introduce visa-free regime for their citizens

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 10, 2018, the agreement between the governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and United Arab Emirates on mutual visa-free travel of citizens has entered into force.

Report informs citing the Sputnik Kazakhstan.

Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan have the right without a visa to enter and leave the territory of UAE, cross it and stay there for a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of entry, through checkpoints open for international traffic.