Kazakh President to visit Iran

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Iran this year.

Report informs referring to "newskaz" that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrisov said.

'"Road map" was signed between the two countries during the visit of Hassan Rouhani to Kazakhstan. The intergovernmental commission is working on this issue. The case was launched in Business Council. We have also discussed the respond visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Iran," the Minister stressed at the press conference held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan', he added.

He also noted, several issues were discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammadjavad Zarif.