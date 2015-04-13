 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kazakh President to visit Iran

    Erlan Idrisov: Road map was signed between two countries during the visit of Hassan Rouhani to Kazakhstan

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Iran this year.

    Report informs referring to "newskaz" that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrisov said. 

    '"Road map" was signed between the two countries during the visit of Hassan Rouhani to Kazakhstan. The intergovernmental commission is working on this issue. The case was launched in Business Council. We have also discussed the respond visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Iran," the Minister stressed at the press conference held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan', he added.

    He also noted, several issues were discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammadjavad Zarif.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi