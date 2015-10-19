​Kazakh President orders government to prepare a plan of anti-crisis work

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Kazakhstan will experience severe crisis in the near future".

Report informs citing the Russian media, this statement was made by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who according to his press service, met with Prime Minister Karim Masimov at his residence.

Nazarbayev stressed that conclusions regarding difficult situation on the world markets were formed on the basis of talks held in China, the United States, with the Russian leadership.

The head of state ordered the government "to analyze and prepare plan of anti-crisis work, to determine the necessary measures and bring them to the population." However, he stressed that "the state will not allow the reduction of social well-being of citizens."