Kazakh parliament approves bill on cooperation at emergency prevention and response in Caspian Sea

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Majilis of Kazakhstan Parliament at the plenary session approved the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement on cooperation in the field of emergency prevention in the Caspian Sea", Report informs referring to Kazinform.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kasymov, who introduced the bill, cooperation in the field of civil protection in the Caspian Sea will contribute to disaster risk reduction and minimization of negative consequences of emergency situations of natural and man-made disasters in the Caspian Sea. Ratification of the agreement will allow informed about the risk of an emergency, which could affect the state on the other hand, to share experiences in the field of forecasting and monitoring of emergency situations, as well as training of the population to act in their threat and occurrence as well as to train and prepare experts in the field of civil protection educational institutions of member states.

The agreement was signed on Oct. 29, 2014 in the framework of the 4th Summit of Governors of Caspian littoral states in Astrakhan, Russia.

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.