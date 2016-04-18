Jordan recalls its Iran ambassador

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Jordan recalled its ambassador from Iran, saying the diplomat had been called back for consultations over what it described as Tehran's interference in Arab affairs, Report informs referring to the foreign media said on Monday.

It is the latest Arab country to recall its envoy from Tehran since Saudi Arabia cut ties with the Islamic Republic after angry demonstrators protesting Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite Muslim cleric attacked its missions in Tehran and Mashhad.