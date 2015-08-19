JDP which is unable to establish government, to hold congress in September

 Top
    Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (JDP) will hold the next-5th meeting at "Sports Arena" Hall in Ankara on September 12, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

    JDP spokesman, Bashir Atalay said that the parliament selected on June 7, will operate for 5 months. The period till the pre-scheduled election will considered as "interim period". According to him, 26 deputies that were successively elected for 3 times, and are representing JDP in the parliament, can be included into the party's list of candidates in the elections to be held in October or Novermber.

    70 persons who were nor included into the party's list during the political campaign on June 7 this year, can fall into the list of candidates in the pre-scheduled elections.

