Japanese Prime Minister to visit Iran for the first time in 40 years

Baku. 22 June. REPORT. AZ / Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe may visit Iran in July this year and meet with President Hassan Rouhani. Report informs, Tasnim writes referring to Kyodo.

It is noted that this may be the first visit of current Prime Minister of Japan since the arrival of Takeo Fukuda in 1978.

Abe intends to discuss with the Iranian authorities the issue of preserving the Iranian nuclear deal after the US withdrawal from the agreement.

In addition, Tokyo intends to strengthen economic relations with Tehran.