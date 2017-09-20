Japanese prime minister to visit Iran after 40 years

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe will travel to Tehran soon.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, President Hassan Rouhani has invited him to visit the country.

Hassan Rouhani and Shinzo Abe met in New York within the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly. During the meeting, the Iranian official invited the Japanese leader to his country and he accepted.

According to information, Japanese prime minister will visit Iran for the first time in the last 40 years. No information given about the date of the visit.