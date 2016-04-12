Lavrov: Japanese Prime Minister may visit Russia soon

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia in the nearest future, Russian Prime Minister Lavrov said, Report informs citing the Russian media.

"Prime Minister Abe expressed interest in visiting Russia. We immediately proposed specific dates. As far as I understand, such a visit will take place in the nearest future."

As for a possible visit to Japan by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov stated that there are "absolutely no obstacles", Russian PM stated.

"In order for the visit to take place, we need for the invitation… to take the form of a specific date," he added.