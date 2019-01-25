Jailed ex-president of Armenia calls himself a political prisoner

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, who is under arrest on charges of overthrowing the constitutional system in 2008, addressed his supporters, criticizing the current government of Nikol Pashinyan and calling himself a political prisoner, Report informs citing the TASS.

"Armenian authorities led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan demonstrate complete weakness in terms of political and state administration. It is obvious that soon we will witness a big wave of disappointment. And the price of gross mistakes made in economic, domestic and foreign policy will be very high. As for my so-called case, I was turned into a political prisoner, " Kocharyan said in the address.

The ex-president of Armenia also called the criminal prosecution against him the "waste of time" and added that "the case fabricated by several adventurers has already collapsed."

"I still consider this case a legal trash. The prison will not force me to give up my political activities", Kocharyan says.

Notably, on January 18, the court of general jurisdiction extended the term of the ex-president's arrest for two months.