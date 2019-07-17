Bidzina Ivanishvili: Use of force against protesters in Tbilisi was legitimate

"No one in America and Europe has questions about the legality of the use of force on June 20," Bildzina Ivanishvili, Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream Party told journalists.

He said if there were some questions, the issue on the responsibility of the Interior Minister would be raised: "The use of force against protesters in Tbilisi was legitimate."

Ivanishvili noted that the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakhariya today would be treason in the real sense of the word.

He noted that an investigation is underway on the application of non-proportional use of force in separate cases during dispersal of the rally.